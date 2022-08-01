If soaring costs are getting you down, finding realistic ways to reduce expenses will keep your head above water and your spirits high. In this column, I will share five ways to save money on your cellphone bill. By applying one or more of these tips, you may be able to cut your monthly bill in half.
Verizon and AT&T’s unlimited plans are the most expensive, with T-Mobile coming in a close third. These service providers are popular among customers because they’re familiar brands and offer good network coverage.
But here’s what most people don’t realize: The leading mobile carriers (Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile) own and operate discount brands that use the same towers and charge lower monthly rates. AT&T owns Cricket Wireless. Verizon owns Visible. T-Mobile owns Metro by T-Mobile.
These discount companies are known as mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs. They don’t own cellphone towers, but they partner with major carriers to offer affordable wireless service for their customers. Some MVNOs offer plans as cheap as $10 per month.
Make the call to a couple of MVNOs to find out how much you could save. But before you jump ship with your current provider, make sure you are not under a contract that would be expensive to terminate.
Typically, family plans are cheaper per phone line than buying service on your own. For instance, discount carriers Cricket and Metro by T-Mobile have offered four lines of unlimited cellphone service for $25 a month per line — just $100 a month. Or take a look at Visible, which offers Party Pay, a service that lets you put multiple people on one plan, with each person having a separate account and separate bill.
Put your monthly cellphone bill on auto-pay, and you are likely to get a small discount each month. That might not sound like much, but even if it’s a measly $5 a month, that adds up to $60 a year. Not a bad payoff for such a simple move.
Maryinvites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com,where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services.Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.”This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually.Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
