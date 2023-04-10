I opened my inbox and right near the top was a frantic letter from Lisa, who’s facing an emergency dental situation with a $15,000 price tag on it. She is desperate for options that will let her keep her teeth while not plunging her into debt.Another letter from the Madison family related that their finances are so tight, they cannot afford the luxury of regular dental care — not even routine X-rays and cleaning. That letter ended, “Is there a dental plan for families in our situation? Please answer soon before our teeth fall out!”While I am not a dentist, I know that dental care is not a luxury. It is essential to the good health of every family member. And the best way for Lisa and the Madison family to avoid big dental bills is to practice regular preventive care. Even then, routine hygiene and X-rays should be seen as absolutely mandatory.

