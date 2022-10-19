Had it not been required to graduate, I would never have taken the class titled simply: Philosophy. Abstract thinking makes my head hurt. That’s why I felt a headache coming on when I heard television psychologist Dr. Phil say on his show, “There is no reality, only perception.” In a flash I was back in class wanting to ask this professor to expand on that thought. Did he mean there are no absolutes? That everything is only as we perceive it to be? Of course Dr. Phil went to a commercial and closed the show long before I could let go of the thought.

