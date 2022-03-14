Every day my email box loads up with messages, many of which contain questions from you, my dear readers. And if you’ve sent a message, you are aware by now that while I read my mail and keep it filed, I just do not have enough time in my days to answer every message personally. However, I reach into that file regularly and select questions I believe will have a wide appeal for readers.
Dear Mary: What is the best way to dispose of expired medication and old household cleaners? I want to do this in a safe manner. — Chris, Virginia
Dear Chris: I suggest you start by visiting https://search.earth911.com, where you will find convenient recycling locations by ZIP code for various material types, including your expired meds, household cleaners and potentially toxic items such as paint.
Another option is to call your local refuse company to inquire about the disposal of hazardous household items. Most have an accommodation center where you can drop off cans of paint, cleaners, medications and other such items that should not end up in the regular landfill.
You might learn that the company picks up hazardous waste, provided you have followed the proper guidelines for setting it out for pickup.
A couple of times a year on a Saturday morning, I load up potentially hazardous items that have accumulated around our home and drive them to our recycling center. It’s quick and easy, even when there’s a long line.
The Department of Toxic Substances Control (www.dtsc.ca.gov) regulates the generation, treatment, storage, transportation and disposal of hazardous waste. Visit their website for additional information or to find the answer to any specific questions or situations you may have from time to time.
Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book "Debt-Proof Living."
