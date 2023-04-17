Buying in bulk is an article of faith in these cost-conscious times, and judging by the boom in discount warehouse paradises and mega-markets, the trend is showing no sign of slacking. But is bulk buying really the answer to our prayers?That depends. When you first visit a discount warehouse, it’s stunning — aisle after aisle of gift packages at seemingly low, low prices. How can you afford not to buy? Even the carts are supersized, and you feel downright insufficient if you can’t fill one to the top. So you become a bulk hulk. You spend a couple hundred dollars, drive home and load up cupboards, freezers and the basement with those glorious deals. And three months later, lots of them are still around, only now they’ve spoiled, gone stale and gathered dust. Welcome to the seed side of bulk shopping.How do you cultivate bulk smarts? Start by tearing out this guide and hanging it on the inside of a cupboard door. And do it now before it’s too late.

© 2023 CREATORS.COM

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.