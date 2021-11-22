I’ve got some good news for everyone, and not only those who are already carrying credit card balances. This year really can be an all-cash Christmas. You can do it and make your cash stretch even further when you take advantage of the deals and free shipping when you shop online.You really can shop with cash at Amazon and hundreds of stores with online shopping sites, absolutely no credit card or debit card required. Let me show you how to do that using Amazon as an example.
STEP 1: PURCHASE AN AMAZON GIFT CARD
Stop into the nearest Walgreens or any number of supermarkets, drugstores and convenience stores nationwide that sell gift cards. Purchase an Amazon gift card in the face value of your choice and pay for it with cash. Now that gift card is activated to be used at Amazon.com.
STEP 2: DEPOSIT THE GIFT CARD TO YOUR AMAZON ACCOUNT
Go to Amazon.com and log in to your account. (Create a new account if you do not already have one.) Go to “Redeem a (Amazon) Gift Card.” Follow the simple instructions to add your Amazon gift card’s unique claim code to your account. It is super easy and takes only a minute.
Now those funds are available immediately and held safely in your account, will not expire, have no activation or maintenance fees, and will automatically apply to your next Amazon order (unless you select a different payment method at checkout).
You can use the same tactics to shop online with cash at other online retailers such as Target, Walmart, Apple, Netflix, Nintendo, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Sephora, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot and so forth. Just follow the steps above for Amazon. The process is the same:
You go to that store’s online shopping site, sign in, go to your account and, once there, identify the place to upload or add that store’s gift card.
