I have a theory that most of us would be more than willing to let go of the stuff that’s cluttering our homes if we knew these things would serve a worthwhile cause or help someone else. And I know too well the conflict.
It’s nearly impossible for me to let go of things that are not worn out or broken — clothing or household items that are still lovely with considerable useful life. The solution I’ve discovered that allows me to let go with a lot of joy and relief is to make sure these items are re-homed to a place they will be appreciated and put back into useful service.
Here are those worthwhile causes for your seven biggest clutter problems:
No. 1: Vases, baskets, containers and anything else that held flowers you have received. If they’re cracked or broken, no one wants them. For the rest, take those in like-new condition to the closest flower shop to be recycled.
No. 2: Excess dishes. If you do not use them at least once each year, sell them to an antiques dealer, or give them to a local thrift shop or the church’s annual rummage sale. Dishes are highly desirable in resell shops. Provided you are donating to a tax-exempt charitable organization, you may receive a tax-deductible receipt for the market value of those items.
No. 3: Pots and pans. Offer them to family members, take them to the thrift shop or see if your church kitchen or camp could use some decent cookware. College students setting up their first apartment or dorm room are likely to jump at the chance to take them off your hands.
No. 4: Clothing. Can’t bring yourself to dump your good clothes into a parking lot collection bin? Find an organization with specific needs. Crisis pregnancy homes, battered women’s shelters and drug rehab centers are just a few of the places that will be so grateful to get gently used clothing that their clients can wear to job interviews. Beyond gently worn, stained, missing buttons, broken zippers? Toss them. Now.
No. 5: Books. If you’re keeping them for show, give it up. No one is impressed. Go straight to decluttr.com or Cash4Books.net. If they’ll buy any, print out the prepaid mailing label and get those books into the mail. Another resource may be your local used bookstore. For those you cannot sell, donate books to your local library. What they cannot put on the shelves will help raise funds at the next library book sale.
Mary invites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com,where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services. Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.” This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
© 2023 CREATORS.COM
