Drying clothes causes them the shrink and not only the first time they’re washed. Sleeves and pant legs continually get shorter and shorter when machine-dried improperly.
There are tactics to counteract the abuse suffered by a clothes dryer, and you don’t have to go back to the days of sheets frozen stiff on the clothesline. (Does anyone else remember that?) You don’t have to machine-dry your clothes to death to end up with comfy jeans and fluffy, soft towels.
GET THE SOAP OUT
Residual detergent in fabrics causes them to feel rough. Add 1/2 cup white vinegar to the last rinse. This will help remove the residual detergent from the fabrics. Even when air-dried, they will be softer.
SEMI-DRY
Never machine-dry clothes, especially jeans, completely. Ten to 15 minutes is sufficient for most items to remove the major wrinkles.
RACK ‘EM UP
A good collapsible drying rack goes a long way to extend the life of clothes while reducing energy. Use it indoors or out as weather permits to either finish drying items that have gone into the dryer for, say, 10 minutes to fluff and soften, or for delicates (lingerie, spandex, painted or silk-screen tees). If that drying rack is handy, you just might find yourself using it more often than you’d ever imagined.
EMERGENCY SPEED DRY
When you need something to dry in a big hurry, here’s a great tip: Place the wet item and one dry bath towel into the dryer. Set on the highest temperature safe for that particular item. You will have dry jammies (or whatever else) in less than half the time. The towel will absorb a great deal of the moisture.
