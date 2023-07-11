Vinegar is an amazing and versatile cleaner for all kinds of applications around the house. However, because it is acidic it has limitations. Vinegar has the potential to harm certain surfaces. To prevent any damage, avoid using any strength vinegar on the following surfaces and household items.
Hardwood floors. Even regular, supermarket plain white vinegar that is labeled 5% acidity has sufficient acid to dull or harm the finish of hardwood floors.
Achieving a shiny appearance on hardwood floors can be a challenging task, and the use of vinegar over time can ruin that beautiful shine. You may not notice any problem after the first few cleanings, but the damage is cumulative.Warning: When you are using vinegar to clean in the house, never add it to chlorine bleach; it will create noxious chlorine gas, a potentially deadly compound.
Grout. Avoid using vinegar on unsealed, poorly sealed or in need of resealing grout. Vinegar’s penetration into the grout pores weakens the material and leads to deterioration over time, causing etching or wearing.
However, if you have regularly sealed your grout, vinegar should not pose a problem. Check your grout annually for resealing needs and use a recommended tile cleaner.No-wax flooring (vinyl and linoleum). The acidic nature of vinegar can strip away the shine and luster of no-wax floors. These types of flooring require a sudsy cleaner, so vinegar is not suitable. Instead, use a sponge mop, warm water and a squirt of gentle dishwashing detergent like Blue Dawn for a deeper clean. Rinse the floor well to remove any suds and avoid using other liquid floor cleaners that may cause waxy buildup over time.
Stone surfaces. Stone surface countertops — granite or marble as examples — can become etched and damaged by the use of vinegar. For best results, check with your stone supplier for guidance on the best cleaners. Often, all that is needed is weak dilution of Blue Dawn and water plus a soft cloth to keep your stone countertops look great. A dedicated stone cleaner is often recommended as well.
Screens and eyeglasses. While vinegar works well for streak-free windows and mirrors, it is not advisable to use vinegar for cleaning electronic screens or eyeglasses. The acidic properties of vinegar can damage or remove protective coatings and anti-glare features. Opt for proper screen and eyeglass cleaners instead.Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book Debt-Proof Living.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.