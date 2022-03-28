If you own a home, a car or simply a human body, the words “routine maintenance” should be part of your vocabulary. Safety and good health are, of course, the most important reasons to keep what we’ve got in good working order. But the financial benefits are significant, too.
AUTOMOBILES
A regularly scheduled $35 oil change could save hundreds or even thousands of dollars in engine work. Find the recommended timetable for oil changes and the inspection and maintenance of other systems in the owners’ manual. Read it and figure out what you’re supposed to do, then follow those directives religiously.
Have your tires rotated and balanced regularly to extend their useful life and to comply with terms of the warranty. If you’re responsible enough to drive a vehicle, you can also be responsible enough to maintain it properly. Predictive maintenance is cheap insurance.
ELECTRONICS
Computers require maintenance inside and out to perform at their peak. Since many of us rely on computers for our livelihood, we stand to lose more in a computer crash than just the cost of repairs when we factor in lost wages and data.
However, if your house gets robbed or catches on fire, your backup can be lost along with your computer. Rather than just storing your files on your computer’s hard drive, you can store them on a service like Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive or a similar cloud storage service. These services are cheap for the peace of mind they offer.
SELF
One of the leading causes of death in the U.S. of people between the ages of 18 and 70 is malignant neoplasms. In short, cancerous tumors. Preventive maintenance for women should include monthly self-examination for any suspicious breast lumps. Get an annual physical that includes a breast exam, and mammograms as recommended.
Unlike many other forms of cancer, colorectal cancer in both men and women typically grows for years before spreading. If caught early, it can be cured. The American Cancer Society says men, starting at age 50, should talk to their doctors about the benefits, risks and limitations of prostate cancer screening.
Mary invites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com, where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services. Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.” This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
