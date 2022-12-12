Here we are on the cusp of one more glorious, fabulous, exciting and joyful holiday season. How can we do this without going into debt? Pre-determine. That’s it! Decide or establish in advance what we will do, how much you will spend, where you will go, what you will do. Yes, I know that sounds very much like a spending plan, and it is. The way to get to a spending plan is to — you guessed it — pre-determine.

