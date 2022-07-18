A cash shortage need not eliminate the idea of a family vacation. Clever and creative parents can turn several days off work into an amazing vacation experience without leaving home. Call it a stay-at-home adventure — a staycation!
Create a schedule and itinerary for each day that includes activities and meals. Make a big, colorful chart and allow the kids to participate in the planning. Excitement is contagious, so determine how you’ll set the tone.
Let everyone know the dates you’ll be on vacation. In the same way you would not be available if you were flying to another country, they need to know you will not be available during your vacation.
Unplugging is the big challenge for parents especially. Everyone has to surrender their cellphones and computers to a central holding area for the duration. Sure, it will be an adjustment, but it’s possibly the best move of all. Let the mail collect until you return to normal home life. Letting your kids know they have your undivided attention — at least during the times you are not taking some well-deserved naps — is your gift to them and to yourselves, too. A true vacation happens when you “vacate” the normal routines and stresses of life.
Google the name of your town, plus the word “tourist.” You’ll be amazed what you discover. We’re talking hiking trails, bike paths, community events, and even museums and playgrounds that you may not even know exist. Look for special deals, coupons and other goodies local merchants are offering. For example, where I live in Colorado, the site MileHighOnTheCheap.com is a treasure trove of local activities that are all cheap, many free — an amazing resource. Visit the museums, local attractions or historic districts that are the best parts of your hometown.
This is the fun part. Break all the rules during your stay-at-home vacation (within reason). Sleep in late, stay up really late, watch videos, play games, go on bike rides, explore places you’ve never been. A few days of junk food is not likely to create any serious problems
Be sure to take lots of pictures and let the kids help to create a scrapbook of memories. And don’t be surprised when they call it the best vacation ever!
