Cornstarch is a low-cost, readily available, humble miracle found in the baking aisle of just about every supermarket and grocery store in the country, and online. Extracted from corn and then processed into a very soft, white powder, cornstarch is sold in boxes and canisters.
Usually, we think of cornstarch as a pantry ingredient used to thicken gravy. That’s true, but there are so many other household uses for cornstarch.
REMOVE STAINS
Dry or mixed into a thick paste with water, cornstarch can remove many kinds of stains on rugs, furniture, clothing and other fabric items. Leave it there and allow to dry because, as it does, it will also absorb the stain. Once dry, brush or vacuum. A cornstarch paste even works to remove blood and grease stains. Repeat as necessary if a single application doesn’t completely remove the stain.
SOOTHE BITES AND STINGS
If you or your kids find yourselves on the receiving end of an insect bite or sting, make a thick paste of cornstarch and water and apply it to the bite. Allow it to dry and then brush or wash it away.
UNTANGLE, LOOSEN
Got stubborn knotted shoelaces, a messy old kite string or fine gold chain? Sprinkle some cornstarch on the problem to reduce friction and make it easier to wiggle the knots out.
DEODORIZE
Because it is such an amazing absorbent, you can use cornstarch to remove some odors. Dust the insides of smelly shoes or boots or liberally sprinkle cornstarch over a dog’s coat (avoiding the face) and leave for a few minutes or longer before shaking to remove or brushing it out.
EASE SUNBURN
While it’s better to focus on preventing sunburns in the first place, you can soothe the pain of one by applying a paste of cornstarch and water to the burned areas. Give it time to dry.
Maryinvites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com,where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services.Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.”This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually.Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
