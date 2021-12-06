An air fryer is a small countertop convection oven designed to simulate deep-frying without submerging the food in oil. A fan circulates hot air at high speed, producing a browned and crispy fare similar to deep-frying but without the oil.
Air fryers are pod-shaped and pretty small, meant to sit on the countertop. An air fryer consists of a door on the front that, when opened, reveals a basket atop a tray. The food to be air-fried gets placed in the basket. The tray catches residue, drips, crumbs, etc. The open-weave-like basket allows hot air to circulate more efficiently around the food items, which should be spaced out.
An air fryer handles food for 2 to 4 servings, generally. That probably means air-frying in batches if you cook for a family. While french fries, chicken nuggets, wings, and other frozen, precooked battered fare are most popular in air fryers, most of these appliances come with instructions for how to air-fry “baked” potatoes, vegetables and just about anything you can prepare in a regular oven.
An air fryer has a single fan positioned at the top of the appliance. The temperature control on a basic air fryer typically goes to 400 F.
A convection oven has multiple fans on the top and sides, which makes for much more even cooking. It’s large enough to handle servings from two up to 10, 12 or more. Using a basket-like “pan” in the convection oven gives all of the benefits of an air fryer and more. A convection oven is easy to clean, especially if it is part of your regular self-cleaning oven. And it takes up no room at all if it is part of what you own already.
If you do not have a convection oven already, you typically cook for two to four persons and you have ample counter space, an air fryer could be an ideal addition to your kitchen. I predict you will be thrilled with this new addition to your cooking space. And chances are great that you will quickly recoup the cost by cooking at home more and eating out less.
