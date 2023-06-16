DEAR HARRIETTE: A guy that I used to date — and remained good friends with — recently told me about his plans to propose to his girlfriend. He was asking for advice. We have remained friends after our breakup, but I never expected him to seek my input on such an intimate matter. To be honest, it hurt my feelings more than I thought it would. I understand that he values my opinion and trusts me, but I cannot help feeling a bit upset. I do not want to let my discomfort be too obvious by pulling back. I value our friendship, and I do not want to cause any tension or awkwardness. Do you have any advice on how I can manage my emotions and continue to be supportive of my friend? — Uncomfortable

  

©2023 HARRIETTE COLE DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.