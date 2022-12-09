DEAR HARRIETTE: A close friend of mine is very negative, and lately it feels that the negativity is always aimed at me. She throws subtle jabs at my career choices, the people I date, the other friends I have and even the things I wear. I went to lunch with her recently and decided I wouldn’t say anything about my career because I didn’t want to give her a chance to make a negative comment, and she still found a way to talk down on my job. I don’t understand it. I also don’t think that she means to make me feel bad. She has always been a negative person in general. Is this something that can be solved, or should I think about distancing myself from this friend? — Negative Nancy

©2022 HARRIETTE COLE DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.