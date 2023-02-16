DEAR HARRIETTE: I heard from an old friend from college the other day. I have not talked to him in about 30 years. He reached out to me on social media, asking me for help. It was a bit weird hearing from him, but I would never want to leave somebody stranded. It got awkward, though. He was direct messaging me and asking me to send him money. When I asked him a few questions about his life and what exactly was going on, he got really defensive. Ultimately, I decided not to give him any money. Something seems fishy about the whole exchange. Still, I feel bad. I don’t want to be the guy who didn’t have somebody’s back when he was in a desperate place. Do you think I did the right thing? — When To Help

