DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was married to a wealthy man, I had a lot of friends. However, after the divorce, it seems like I lost most of them. I find it really difficult to deal with because these friends meant a lot to me, and we had a long history. Most of these women knew me before I was wealthy, so I don’t understand why they would be acting this way now. My lifestyle has changed since the divorce, and I feel like I am left with only a few close friends. How can I deal with my new reality? — Friendless
DEAR FRIENDLESS: Sadly, when people divorce, they often shed friends. People choose one spouse over the other. If you were friends with couples, some may not want to stay connected to single people. It could also be, in your case, that some want to continue the wealthy lifestyle that you no longer enjoy. Whatever the reasons, it is normal for some friends to fall away when divorce occurs, adding to an already painful situation. It also shows you who your friends really are. Now is your time to reset. All you need are a few true friends. Look around and notice who is still there for you. Those are the people who are important. You may need to mourn the loss of the others, but don’t linger there too long.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
