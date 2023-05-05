DEAR HARRIETTE: Recently, my only real friend at work moved away. We had been co-workers for the last few years, and in that time, they became a major part of what I enjoyed so much about my job. It’s the first time I’ve ever worked this job without them, and it’s hard for me to adjust. They had been at this job longer than me, so I felt comfortable confiding in them, having a lunch buddy and generally just having someone to enjoy the office experience with. I feel alone at work now. How do I adjust? — Missing My Co-Worker

©2023 HARRIETTE COLE DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.