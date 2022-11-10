DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently won a large sum of money in a lawsuit. I told only the two people closest to me: my mother and my best friend. I expressed to both of them that I wanted to keep this news a secret to protect my safety and my money. Not long after I told my best friend, I found out that she had told a mutual friend of ours about the settlement. I’m furious with her. I expressed how serious I was about keeping my secret. She’s very apologetic. I’m not sure if I can forgive her for what she’s done. How do I handle this? — Big Mouth

©2022 HARRIETTE COLE DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.