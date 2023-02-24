DEAR HARRIETTE: The prospect of starting my new job is a little intimidating. After years in a role with plenty of freedom and lenient management, I feel like I’m about to enter the deep end of a totally new environment. I’m sure there will be rules and regulations that I’ll have to follow, and a clear structure of authority. This is a lot different from the relaxed approach I’m used to. Maybe that’s a good thing; I may be pushed to work hard and achieve more. I guess the big question is: Can I handle the change and make this work? How do I ensure that I won’t be overwhelmed by the demands? — New Job

