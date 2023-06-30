DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has been using Ozempic for weight loss despite not being diabetic. The misuse of the drug has resulted in a national shortage, which has caused serious implications for me as a Type 2 diabetic who needs it to manage my blood sugar levels. It’s uncomfortable knowing that my own sister is playing a role in preventing people like me from accessing such vital medication. How do I tell her how hurtful her actions are without upsetting her or causing a fight? — You Don’t Need It

  

©2023 HARRIETTE COLE DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.