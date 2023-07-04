DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently went on a girls trip with my best friends for a week. Two of my friends are recently single, and we found a trending TikTok audio that played on the fact that the last time we were all together, they were both still in relationships, and we made our own video. No names were mentioned, nor was anything negative said about either of their exes, but the best friend of one of the exes spammed the TikTok with disrespectful comments about us as a group, starting a public dispute online. He later called one of my friends to talk to us about it and how he thought that it was wrong of us to put his best friend’s business on the internet for everyone to see. We did not agree with him that it was wrong, and he did not understand why we took offense to his comments when he could have called before slandering us. We did not take the video down, but the comment thread was deleted. How should we handle this situation so that we do not lose our friendship with him without making it seem like we had ill intentions about the video? — Online Drama

  

