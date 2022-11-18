DEAR HARRIETTE: I am from Los Angeles. Last year, I was in a long-distance relationship with a man from New York City. I hadn’t really been to New York before I started seeing him, but I visited three times last year just to spend time with him. We broke up earlier this year, and I haven’t been back since. Today I was asked to fly to New York for a work trip. I am feeling uneasy about visiting. I have no prominent memories of that city that aren’t linked to happy memories with my ex-boyfriend, and I feel sad at the thought that this time I won’t be seeing him. How do I get over that feeling? – Work Trip

©2022 HARRIETTE COLE DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.