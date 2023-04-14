DEAR HARRIETTE: I was out at a bar with a girlfriend of mine when we ran into a man I used to casually date. She couldn’t stop talking about how handsome he was, and she even asked me to set them up. I didn’t mention that we have a romantic history because it didn’t seem worth mentioning at the time. We weren’t serious at all. He and I don’t even speak anymore unless we run into each other somewhere.

