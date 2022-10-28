DEAR HARRIETTE: I found out that I was pregnant about three months ago. This will be my first child, and I’m extremely happy about it. I’ve told a few immediate family members and my very best friends about my pregnancy, but for some reason, I’m feeling embarrassed about telling anyone outside of that. I’m not sure what exactly I’m feeling embarrassed about. I think it might be the fact that I’m not married or in a relationship with the person I am having a baby with. How do I get over this feeling? — Expecting

