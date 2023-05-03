FEDERALSBURG — At Federalsburg Elementary School, the Afterschool Program Community Dinner on April 27 celebrated the culinary skill development of its fifth grader participants and boasted a special program worthy of replication by communities across the nation. The April 27 dinner included the fifth grade afterschool program participants, their families, community and state leaders and agency sponsors.
Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks expressed his pride in the students’ accomplishments.
“Their incorporation of local agriculture, farm to table, is an impressive and sustainable means to nourish and uplift these students,” Atticks said.
Along with speakers, the pre-dinner program included an energizing performance by the FES afterschool cheerleaders, followed by the afterschool drummers using just their drumsticks and the cafeteria floor to conjure a catchy beat. Following the formal program, a dinner of fruit, vegetables, baked chicken, locally caught catfish, a selection of desserts and more was served by the fifth grade students, each wearing well-deserved chef hats.
Danny Mitchell, program services manager for Caroline County Recreation and Parks, celebrated the tremendous partnerships required to execute the afterschool program.
He noted, “It’s important to both celebrate the accomplishments of the kids during the afterschool program, and also just celebrate all of the different pieces that go into it between Recreation and Parks and the school system, and all of the partners between the University Maryland Extension Office, the Health Department, and others. There’s a lot that goes into making this event and our programs what they are, and this is the day that we bring everybody together and celebrate that.”
FES Principal Stephanie Brohawn said she was grateful for the community’s tremendous support.
“This community is amazing, and I am so blessed to be at the school because the support that we have from our community has just been overwhelming,” said Brohawn. “To see all of these people here tonight, so happy for the kids and what they’re going to be able to show everyone, definitely warmed my heart.”
District 37B Delegate Tom Hutchinson attended. He said, “I love the fact that we get to see the kids learning so much, to make quality food to feed themselves — and others.”
The afterschool program came about because of its high percentage of students qualifying for and receiving free/reduced school lunch.
“With 80% of the students qualifying for such, we were presented with fundamental questions,” said program leader Beth Brewster. “How do we achieve food equity and food results here in Caroline County? How do we make sure our people are getting not just food — but nutritious food. We have the mobile food bus where we take fresh fruits and produce out to the neighborhoods that need them, and to our other vulnerable populations, such as seniors.”
Brewster reported the elementary school based program was in its eighteenth year and truly unifies community families.
“Our whole thing is that community is connected through food — everybody has to eat,” said Bewster, “Food security and food equity are very important to us to make sure people not only have access to food, but also nourishing food.”
Federalsburg Mayor Kim Abner lauded the importance placed on the students’ community engagement, stating, “It’s great to see these young people off their phones and talking with adults and demonstrating their knowledge of cooking and nutrition.”
Brewster has been the supervisor of Caroline County Public Schools food services for 12 years and started the nonprofit Chesapeake Culinary Center in 2004. She led the group in rehabilitating the old Caroline County High School building, which had sat vacant for two decades prior to the group’s intervention. In 2006, according to the Center’s website, the Town of Denton leased the building to the Caroline County Board of Education “to provide culinary arts training opportunities to youth and adults throughout the Mid-Shore region.”
David Murray was Brewster’s culinary student in the Center’s second year and is now teaching the afterschool program students their culinary skills and hopes to prepare some to be chefs, just like him.
“David was in my second class and he went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York,” reported Brewster. “Luckily, he came back home to us to educate and uplift our students — and to make a difference.”
Brewster stressed that in a post-pandemic environment, the school system has an obligation to go beyond having fresh fruits and vegetables for the kids to choose from.
“The afterschool program came about in part because our students will go places where they need to know proper etiquette, so we talk about table etiquette,” said Brewster. “We talk about having conversations at the table and using appropriate table manners, how to set the table so they’re not nervous when they sit down at a table where they’re seeing all kinds of forks and knives.”
Caroline County Commission Vice President Larry Porter testified to the program’s invaluable leadership and a genuine community impact.
“It is great to see it all come together through the use of meager resources,” he said, adding, “Beth Brewster is a rock star.”
