FEDERALSBURG — At Federalsburg Elementary School, the Afterschool Program Community Dinner on April 27 celebrated the culinary skill development of its fifth grader participants and boasted a special program worthy of replication by communities across the nation. The April 27 dinner included the fifth grade afterschool program participants, their families, community and state leaders and agency sponsors.

