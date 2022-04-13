AMERICAN CORNER — Colonel Richardson High School students came out in full force to celebrate Tractor Day Friday, April 8. The students drove their own tractors to school, and they were lined up in gleaming reds and greens in a multitude of sizes. There were high school kids in cowboy hats and boots draped over each behemoth. Young calves and pigs were in pens with adoring handlers. There were two different fundraisers — one that involved cow pie bingo on a grid and another where a teacher had to kiss a pig.
Avery Eaton drove her green John Deere all the way from Ridgley to attend.
“I drove here all the way from Ridgely, Maryland. There was a little traffic, but we are used to it. We have a horn in it (her tractor). It took about an hour and a half,” Averyh said.
Courtney Handte, principal of the Caroline Career and Technology Center, said, “Today has been amazing. I have loved the opportunity for our students from CASE (curriculum for agricultural science) to come on out with the animals and interact with different students at Colonel. It is great for the Colonel community to come back together after a couple of years of not having Tractor Day. We are here doing it.”
Nicole Barth, program coordinator and instructor of environmental science at Chesapeake College, said, “We have a hands on program that gives them (students) the opportunity to learn how to do ag. They can make a living, large scale or small scale, either doing traditional farming like grow crops, soy beans or animal ag. We are also teaching them how to diversify, like greenhouse, hydroponics, raised beds. We are putting in a vineyard. It is a general agriculture degree that is two years. With the kind of ag, we are doing, you could start with one acre, make money, and grow from there.”
One 10th grader, Nellie Lofland won the award for the dirtiest tractor. She had a shiny medal around her neck.
“That is pretty good considering it is a dairy farm tractor,” Nellie said.
“Today is so fun, and it is better than being in class,” said student Meghan Lambert.
“We are in charge of everything. We have been getting posters together, organized the line up and then organized the events. It took about a month to organize. I think everyone is having fun. With COVID they were out of their minds. The whole point of this is to educate people about agriculture. And get the middle schoolers who come over to be ready for the Ag program in high school,” said Darren Sedgwick, student organizer. Tucker Strong is his righthand man and helped to organize the event.
Tractor Day also served as a job fair. Chesapeake College had a giant bus with a computer-generated Commercial Drivers License array with hooting students crashing 18 wheelers at speed. Choptank Electric was alerting students to the cooperative’s four-year journeyman electrician program. A couple of local fire companies had students already in their programs and were tearing into gnarled up crashed cars with the Jaws of Life. An American flag waved from a super tall crane of an arborist, who had long ropes and chain saws to share.
All of these activities were in the same vein as the mission of Future Farmers of America. There were many blue jackets with the yellow FFA emblem on the back. People were doing things, working together and getting stuff done. The community seemed happy whether at the face painting station or hanging out with the mascot the Gryphon, who was the only quiet one in the bunch.
Future Farmers of America President Carlee Eirerman said, “We just competed in our state competitions. Last weekend we had two teams in horticulture and agronomy. We are working with cows and pigs to get them ready for the Caroline Dorchester Fair in August. I like all the different people we get to meet.”
FFA advisor Jodi Callahan also is a Caroline Career and Technology Center teacher. Her teaching mode is turned on all day. How to move a cow without getting pushed around is just one lesson.
“We have two beef cows and two pigs right now. We usually average around eight or 10 hogs a year. We are the only school system in Maryland that raises pork specifically for the school system. We sell it to Caroline County Public Schools Food Service Division. They sell our packaged meat in Shore Gourmet (a mobile food van), but a majority of our pork goes back to the cafeterias and is served in lunch lines in the school system. Thanks to Beth Brewster we are the only school system in Maryland that does that,” said Callahan.
Another career opportunity for a graduating senior presented itself with hard hats and electric junction boxes.
“IBEW is the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Journeyman and lineman is the big destination. Once you have a lineman’s card, you can decide to change locations, and that card tells the person who is hiring you that you have been through the apprenticeship program. Right now we have 18 apprentices. It is all kinds of electricity. We require the students to have a CDL so you have to be 18,” said David Smith, manager of safety training and compliance for Choptank Electric Cooperative.
The day was capped off with the raucous kiss the pig event.
“Whoever won, because there was more money in their jar. That is how people vote they put money in their jar. They are supposed to kiss them right on the bridge of the nose — not on the lips,” said Courtney Handtee.
Michael Sousa, literacy coach, won the Kiss the Pig contest. He wore a pig-eared head ban and Dr. Nicole VonDenBosch, put purple lipstick on him. He was game for the work ahead. A throng of screaming teenagers circled around the pig pen. Dozens of cellphones were out to document the moment. There was some scuffle getting a hold of the squirmy pig. Finally he sat down on the animal’s level and puckered up. The students were in a screaming frenzy, and the pigs began to freak out. It not an easy kiss, but it was sealed in a blur.
He reflected on Monday about the honor of victory.
“I was really happy to win the contest because that meant that I had helped Mrs. (Cynthia) North to raise money for the FFA. This is my 14th year teaching at CRHS and I would do whatever I can to help the school ... especially after not being able to have Tractor Day for three years because of COVID. As the drama club director, I’m also not afraid to put myself out there to be part of the show,” Sousa said in an email. “I kind of knew that it was going to be me kissing the pig because students kept telling me that they were putting money in my cup during lunch. I even had past students and colleagues sending in money. Dr. VonDenBosch, the school principal, was the one to put the lipstick on me. It was a lot of fun, but I don’t think I can look at bacon the same way again.”
