Allegro Academy Summer Sing Choral Festival returns

Singers and concert-goers are invited to join in the Summer Sing Choral Festival performances at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on July 30 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton.

