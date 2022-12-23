Toys for Tots Youth Ambassador '22

Representing Maine to Maryland, 2022 Toys for Tots Regional Youth Ambassador Allison Brown, 15, of Centreville, is shown Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17, inside American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18, surrounded by toys to be given to local children.

 Photo by DOUG BISHOP

CENTREVILLE — Allison Brown, 15, of Centreville, was chosen as the 2022 Regional Youth Ambassador for the U.S. Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots campaign.

