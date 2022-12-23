Representing Maine to Maryland, 2022 Toys for Tots Regional Youth Ambassador Allison Brown, 15, of Centreville, is shown Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17, inside American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18, surrounded by toys to be given to local children.
CENTREVILLE — Allison Brown, 15, of Centreville, was chosen as the 2022 Regional Youth Ambassador for the U.S. Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots campaign.
Allison, a “Patriot” member of American Heritage Girls Unit 0414, is also a longtime ballet dancer with Mid-Shore Dance Academy. She was nominated for the honor of being Regional Youth Ambassador by American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18 Past Commander Craig Manning (USMC, Retired).
Manning said, “Allison has been associated with Post 18 through our connection with the American Heritage Girls, whose girls have long served our Post. Allison’s resumé is incredibly long with accomplishments of service to the community. I thought she was a great nominee, and someone on the nominating committee agreed.”
Toys for Tots has been a major service project supporting communities in need at Christmas for 50 years. Manning has been involved for 20 years.
He said, “Last year, a pilot program selected two young people from around the nation to serve as Youth Ambassadors. It worked so well that this year the nation was divided into different regions with 29 ambassadors being chosen across the country. Allison was chosen to represent all the youth participating in the region covering from Maine to Maryland.”
Allison has been a member of American Heritage Girls since she was 9 and has participated in the Toys for Tots campaign for the past four years. She’s been dancing ballet since she was 2, and it has become a passion of hers. She is now performing in the seasonal “Nutcracker” in the role of Snowflake. The American Heritage Girls Unit meets at Centreville Community Church and has some 70 members.
The toys were distributed to parents on Sunday, Dec. 18, and Monday, Dec. 19, at the Centreville American Legion.
Allison in the daughter of Michael and Jamie Brown of Centreville.
