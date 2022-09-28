Spinners prefer to do their footwork with bare feet. Tammy Garland, in mask, and Pat Seib are spinning different types of wool. Garland works with super soft alpaca, and Seib spins from sheep. They both said it is very relaxing.
Young and old were captivated by the alpaca. The owner describes them as docile but not affectionate.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Vickie and Bob Liske own Outstanding Dreams Farm and have kept alpaca for over 15 years. They wanted a livestock that made money but didn’t have to be slaughtered.
By TOM MCCALL/tmccall@chespub.com
Multi instrumentalist of Silhouette Song, Justin Bedo lays it down with a zombie banjo tattoo.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Brothers Jacob Sherman, 10, and Evan Sherman, 7, eat some massive snow cones.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Spinners prefer to do their footwork with bare feet. Tammy Garland, in mask, and Pat Seib are spinning different types of wool. Garland works with super soft alpaca, and Seib spins from sheep. They both said it is very relaxing.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Phile Liske says it is hard to tell male from female until they are shorn. These alpacas come mainly from the South American nation of Peru.
PRESTON — Alpacas are cute. These fuzzy South American ungulates like to hang out together. At Outstanding Dreams Farm ,they supply both charm and wool. They are not raised for slaughter. Owners Phil and Vickie Liske are more into spinning, crocheting, knitting and felting. Alpaca fiber is prized for its softness.
They held a two-day Farm Festival Sept. 17 and 18 that included alpacas, food trucks, live music and a bounce house. There were miniature ponies to pet, and regular ponies to ride. It was a family friendly paradise as the Gator tractor pulled alpaca shaped barrels with screaming toddlers around in big lazy circles.
There were also lots of stalls selling stuff like sea themed jewelry and Mary Kay Cosmetics. Nonprofit organizations, like Positive Strides, were trying to get the word out in their stalls. And if you were in the mood to turn your lips blue, there was a shaved ice food truck. The Belly Bustin’ Grill from Henderson offered everything from onion rings to cheeseburgers to gyros. In other words, you could shop, be entertained and eat something all in a family friendly atmosphere. Admission was $10 admission fee, and the farm owners love to answer questions.
“It has been 15 years, I got into it as a business. I was looking to raise livestock that produced a valuable product but don’t have to be slaughtered. The wool is on par with cashmere. It doesn’t itch like wool. Peru is center of alpaca industry. Hembra (female) and hombre alpacas are similar to horses. They have a single birth at a time. We have 29 now and are expecting four babies in the fall. They get sheared in the spring,” Phil said.
Alpaca are docile, but not affectionate. People lined up to try and pet their fuzzy ears anyway.
Phil said his full time job is selling hay as a distributor. He gets hay from all over — even Pennsylvania and Canada — and sells it up and down the Shore to horse farms. Vickie is also a hair dresser, with a shop set up in the garage. So, the alpacas supplement their total income.
There were two spinners who set up shop under a tent and preferred to pad their treadles barefoot.
“I am spinning alpaca fiber into yarn. In a good week I could spin enough for a sweater. I enjoy being with the alpacas. It is very relaxing. Once you are comfortable with the knitting process you can sit down in the evening and relax and unwind. I knit and weave. They are modern versions of the spinning wheels. We can take them around,” said Tammy Garland.
Fellow spinner Pat Seib said, “I am from Dover. I have been coming to this event for 12 years. I have learned spinning from experts. I can sit and watch the Orioles game and spin. These travel spinning wheels are easier to travel with than children.”
Their hands and feet were busy turning alpaca wool into yarn as the folk rock band Silhouette Song got ready to crank out originals and covers from bands like the Lumineers and Alison Krauss with Robert Plant. This three-generation, string-band even played John Denver’s “Country Roads.” Banjo, mandolin, guitar and bass made up the main instruments. They even had a old suitcase that was stomped on for percussion with a foot hammer.
Aside from selling alpaca and offering breeding services, the Liskes have a craft shop that is loaded with everything from alpaca socks to scarves to knitted hats. Beautiful skeins in earth tones were laid in orderly piles.
All the boxes were checked for a pleasant afternoon. A little nature, a little kid time, some good music and a bit to eat, and a crowd of over 100 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.