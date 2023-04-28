VIENNA — In honor of Mother’s Day, Alternate Maryland State Dairy Princess Kaitlyn Bradley of Vienna, along with her mother, Lori Bradley, are seeking support for families in need through the Fill A Glass With Hope campaign.
The American Dairy Association North East is partnering with SHOPPERS Food to raise funds for local food banks to purchase milk. Customers at any of SHOPPERS’s locations throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia can donate $1, $3 or $5 at check out through May 17. The campaign also will be featured in other retail grocery chains in the coming months.
“My mother and I are passionate about helping our community and this campaign is a great way to ensure mothers can nourish their children,” said Kaitlyn Bradley. “Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks, but least donated due to its perishability, so this effort makes sure families get the nutritious milk they need.”
“Milk is a top source of calcium, potassium and Vitamin D in the American diet, and these are especially important for development and growth in children,” said LaChell Miller, director of Health and Wellness at American Dairy Association North East.
Fill a Glass with Hope is a joint effort between the American Dairy Association North East, dairy farmers, agriculture partners and business leaders to help provide fresh milk to food-insecure families through a network of local food banks. Since 2015, SHOPPERS has raised more than $440,000 for the Fill A Glass With Hope campaign.
