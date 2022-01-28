CENTREVILLE — As America celebrated the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., American Heritage Girls, one of the largest Christian, scout-type organizations in the world, honored his memory by promoting acts of service in local communities. AHG encourages members to make a difference in their neighborhoods and communities.
“Jan. 17 is a great day of impact where communities can come together and really give back and honor Dr. King’s legacy,” said Michelle Beckham-Corbin, AHG marketing and communications director. “Just as Dr. King was passionate about inspiring change, we also encourage American Heritage Girls to make a difference in their neighborhoods, churches, schools and everywhere they go.”
AHG members have demonstrated a huge capacity for volunteer work. AHG troops regularly perform service of all types within their communities year-round. In the program year ending May 30, 2021, AHG girls accomplished a total of 417,295 service hours. 2022 is already starting strong with service hours.
Beckham-Corbin said, “Volunteering can teach girls the importance of giving and expressing gratitude. Donating food to a local food bank, volunteering at a local animal shelter or soup kitchen, providing resources for a pregnancy center — there are so many ways to get young women involved in serving others. Girls often find that they look forward to the opportunity to make an impact in their communities.”
AHG offers the prestigious Stars & Stripes Award, the highest recognition available to an American Heritage Girl. Those who earn this award put months of work into a leadership-building service project, which they plan, direct and implement. Candidates gain a key understanding of the servant’s heart required to lead others with wisdom and humility — preparing them for the responsibilities of adulthood. Achieving this award consists of earning a minimum of 16 badges, holding a girl leadership position, earning a faith award, and completing a life ambition essay and resume in addition to the major service project.
American Heritage Girls was founded in 1995 by a group of parents who wanted this faith-based, scout-type character development program for their daughters. At AHG, girls ages 5 to 18 meet together as a single troop at the same time and then break out into units by levels. This gives AHG girls the important social experience of interacting with friends and godly mentors of various ages; members also learn leadership skills within a group setting.
AHG Troops are located in local communities across the nation. If none exists in a given area, families can bring the AHG Program to their own area. An American Heritage Girls Troop Development Coach is available to provide resources to potential charter organizations and other families to form a new troop.
Today, there are AHG Troops in all 50 states and girls being served in 15 countries around the globe. Girls can join a troop at any time; if a troop is not available nearby, they can become a Trailblazer and enjoy the AHG program alongside their parent. A variety of Christian denominations are also represented as charter organizations for troops.
The “Raising Godly Girls” radio feature and Raising Godly Girls blog shares guidance and biblically based advice on many key topics affecting girls today. It gives parents, educators, and faith community leaders a set of tools, resources, and Scripture-based advice to assist in raising girls after God’s own heart.
