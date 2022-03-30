DENTON — American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, announces activities for April 2021. For more information, call 410-479-2708.
April 1: Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., $14. Menu: Fish, fried potatoes, stewed tomatoes, greens and cornbread. Entertainment by Alan Cheesum, 7 to 11 p.m.
April 5: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
April 8: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Fish and/or shrimp dinner, $8 for one, $12 for both. Entertainment by George Garris on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m.
April 10: Palm Sunday breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., $9.
April 10: Spring Turkey Shoot , 1 p.m.
April 12: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
April 15: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sons of the American Legion serving lasagna dinner, $8. Karaoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m.
April 19: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
April 22: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sloppy Joe dinner, $8. Entertainment by Country Express Band, 7 to 11 p.m.
April 26: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
April 29: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Pork loin dinner, $8. Entertainment by Reilly-Goulett Band, 7 to 11 p.m.
