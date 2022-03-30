DENTON — American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, announces activities for April 2021. For more information, call 410-479-2708.

April 1: Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., $14. Menu: Fish, fried potatoes, stewed tomatoes, greens and cornbread. Entertainment by Alan Cheesum, 7 to 11 p.m.

April 5: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

April 8: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Fish and/or shrimp dinner, $8 for one, $12 for both. Entertainment by George Garris on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m.

April 10: Palm Sunday breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., $9.

April 10: Spring Turkey Shoot , 1 p.m.

April 12: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

April 15: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sons of the American Legion serving lasagna dinner, $8. Karaoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m.

April 19: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

April 22: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sloppy Joe dinner, $8. Entertainment by Country Express Band, 7 to 11 p.m.

April 26: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

April 29: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Pork loin dinner, $8. Entertainment by Reilly-Goulett Band, 7 to 11 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.