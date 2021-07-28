DENTON — American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, announces activities for August 2021. For more information, call 410-479-2708.
Aug. 3: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
Aug. 6: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Meatball sub, $8. Entertainment by Denise Dicey on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m.
Aug. 10: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
Aug. 13: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Fish and shrimp, $8 for one, $12 for both. Karaoke with Alan Cheezum, 7 to 11 p.m.
Aug. 17: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
Aug. 20: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., $8. Sons of the American Legion serving soft crab sandwich dinner, $10. Karaoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m.
Aug. 21: Boyd’s barbecue chicken, noon until sold old, $10.
Aug. 24: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
Aug. 27: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. crab cake dinner. Entertainment by Country Express Band, 7 to 11 p.m.
Aug. 31: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
