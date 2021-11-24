DENTON — American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, announces activities for December 2021. For more information, call 410-479-2708.

Dec. 3: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Meatball sub dinner, $8. Entertainment by George Garris on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m.

Dec. 7: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

Dec. 10: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Fish and shrimp, $8 for one, $12 for both. Entertainment by Country Express, 7 to 11 p.m.

Dec. 12: Turkey shoot, noon to 3 p.m. Note new start time.

Dec. 14: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

Dec. 17: Octoberfest dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Sons of the American Legion serving hamburger dinner, $8. Karaoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m.

Dec. 19: Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., cost: $9.

Dec. 21: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

Dec. 28: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

Dec. 31: New Year's Even, 8 p.m. to midnight, $10 per person. Includes party favors and champagne toast. Bring your own snacks. Entertainment by Country Express.

