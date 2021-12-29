DENTON — American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, announces activities for January 2021. For more information, call 410-479-2708.

Jan. 4: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

Jan, 7: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sloppy Joe dinner, $8. Entertainment by Vintage Blues, 7 to 11 p.m.

Jan. 11: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

Jan. 14: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Fish and shrimp, $8 for one, $12 for both. Entertainment by Alan Cheezum on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m.

Jan. 16: Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., cost: $9.

Jan. 18: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

Jan. 21: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sons of the American Legion serving beef French dip dinner, $8. Entertainment: Karaoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m.

Jan. 25: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

Jan. 28: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., menu to be determined, $8. Entertainment by Country Express.

