DENTON — American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, announces activities for July 2021. For more information, call 410-479-2708.
July 2: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., $8. Menu to be determined. Entertainment: Vintage Blue, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
July 6: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
July 9: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Fish and shrimp, $8 for one, $12 for both. Entertainment by KG Band, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
July 13: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
July 16: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sons of the American Legion serving French dip sandwich dinner, $8. Karaoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m.
July 17: Boyd’s barbecue chicken, noon until sold old, $10.
July 20: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
July 23: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., $8. Menu to be determined. Entertainment by the Country Express Band, 7 to 11 p.m.
July 27: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
