DENTON — American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, announces activities for May 2022. For more information, call 410-479-2708.
June 3: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Meatball sub dinner, $8. Karaoke with Alan Cheezum.
June 7: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5. Snacks and drinks available for purchase.
June 10: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Fish and/or shrimp dinner, $8 for one, $12 for both. Entertainment by Driftwood Dogs Band, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
June 11: Flag Retirement Ceremony, 1 p.m., Ridgely Air Park. There will be parachute fly-ins of old and soiled flags along with other military and color guard units to observe in addition to the burning of the flags. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at Denton American Legion Post 29 at 9238 Legion Road. Info: 410-479-2708.
June 11: Chicken barbecue, noon until sold out, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Cost: $10.
June 14: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5. Snacks and drinks available for purchase.
June 17: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sons of the American Legion serving single pulled pork sandwich dinner, $8. Karaoke with Garrett Roe, 7 to 11 p.m.
June 19: Fathers Day Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., at Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Last breakfast until October.
June 21: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5. Snacks and drinks available for purchase.
June 24: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Chicken cacciatore over rice, salad, roll and dessert. Entertainment by the Country Express Band.
June 28: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5. Snacks and drinks available for purchase.
