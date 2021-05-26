DENTON — American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, announces activities for June 2021. For more information, call 410-479-2708.
June 1: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
June 4: Sloppy Joe dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., $8. Entertainment: Alan Cheezum on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m.
June 8: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
June 11: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Fish and shrimp, $8 for one, $12 for both. Entertainment by George Garris on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m.
June 12: Flag disposal ceremony, noon to 1 p.m. Bring your worn U.S. Flags for disposal at the legion's annual ceremony for disposal of soiled and frayed flags.
June 15: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
June 18: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sons of the American Legion serving Caroline pulled pork sandwich dinner, $8. Karaoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m.
June 19: Boyd’s barbecue chicken, noon until sold old, $8.
June 20: Father’s Day Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. Cost: $9.
June 22: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
June 25: Baked ziti dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., $8. Entertainment by the Country Express Band, 7 to 11 p.m.
June 29: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
