DENTON — American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, announces activities for January 2021. For more information, call 410-479-2708.

March 1: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

March 4: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Meatball sandwich dinner, $8. Entertainment by George Garris on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m.

March 8: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

March 11: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Fish and/or shrimp dinner, $8 for one, $12 for both. Entertainment by Alan Cheesum, 7 to 11 p.m.

March 15: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

March 18: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sons of the American Legion serving corned beef, cabbage and potatoes dinner, $8. Karaoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m.

March 20: Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., cost: $9.

March 22: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

March 25: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Shrimp or chicken wrap dinner, $8. Entertainment by Vintage Blue, 7 to 11 p.m.

March 29: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

