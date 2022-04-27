DENTON — American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, announces activities for May 2022. For more information, call 410-479-2708.

May 3: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

May 6: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Menu to be determined. Entertainment by Vintage Blue, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

May 8: Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., $9.

May 10: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

May 13: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Fish and/or shrimp dinner, $8 for one, $12 for both. Entertainment by Alan Cheezum on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m.

May 15: Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., $9.

May 17: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

May 20: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sons of the American Legion serving hamburger dinner, $8. Entertainment by Garrett Roe, 7 to 11 p.m.

May 24: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.

May 27: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Menu to be determined. Entertainment by George Garris on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.