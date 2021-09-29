Sorry, an error occurred.
DENTON — American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, announces activities for October 2021. For more information, call 410-479-2708.
Oct. 1: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sloppy Joe sandwich, $8. Entertainment by George Garris on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 5: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
Oct. 8: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Fish and shrimp, $8 for one, $12 for both. Entertainment by KG Band, 7 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 12: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
Oct. 15: Octoberfest dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Menu to be determined, $8. Karaoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 17: Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., cost: $9.
Oct. 19: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
Oct. 22: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sons of the American Legion serving pork chop dinner. Karaoke with Alan Cheezum, 7 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 24: Turkey shoot, 1 p.m.
Oct. 26: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Computers available. Snacks at break.
Oct. 29: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. American Legion Auxiliary serving chicken and dumpling dinner, $8. Entertainment by Country Express, 7 to 11 p.m.
Craft show coming Nov. 6 and 7; watch for more information.
