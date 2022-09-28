DENTON — American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, announces activities for October 2022. For more information, call 410-479-2708.
Oct. 4: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5. Snacks and drinks available for purchase.
Oct. 7: Friday night dinner, Oktoberfest, 5 to 7 p.m. Meatball sub dinner. Karaoke with Alan Cheezum, 7 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 11: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5. Snacks and drinks available for purchase.
Oct. 14: Friday night dinner, Fish and/or shrimp dinner, $8 for one, $12 for both. Entertainment by Country Express Band, 7 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 16: Sunday breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m.
Oct. 18: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5. Snacks and drinks available for purchase.
Oct. 21: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Sons of the American Legion serving beef tips and noodles. Karaoke with Garrett Roe, 7 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 23: Turkey shoot, 1 p.m.
Oct. 25: Bingo, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5. Snacks and drinks available for purchase.
Oct. 28: Friday night dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. American Legion Auxiliary serving chicken and dumplings. Entertainment to be announced.
Nov. 5 and 6: 36th Annual Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Free admission. Crafts, lunch, bake table, door prizes. Breakfast sandwiches 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday. Info: 410-479-2708. Proceeds go to veterans, children/youth and troop programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.