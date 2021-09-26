Troop 175 scouts complete their annual swim safety assessment at the Kent County Community Center Pool. From left: Ben Hinton, Mikey Carroll, John Hinton, Matt Carter, Howard Paul, Aquatics Coordinator Avery Boege, Mark Juarez, Parker Dalrymple and Tonito Miranda.
A 100-yard swim test demonstrates the minimum level of ability required for safe deep water swimming. Different parts of the test evaluate several distinct, essential skills necessary for safety in the water. Top to bottom are Parker Dalrymple, John Hinton, Tonito Miranda and Matt Carter.
Tonito Miranda, wearing his Eagle neckerchief in background, emceed the quarterly Court of Honor. Parker Dalrymple, outgoing Senior Patrol Leader, hands the ceremonial staff to the new Senior Patrol Leader Mikey Carrol.
A ceremony to retire flags with dignity that are worn beyond repair was conducted on the evening of the July camp weekend. Holding this flag are scout father Richard Thorp, Navy and Assistant Scoutmaster Calvin Dawson, Army. Seated behind the flag are Dean Lewis, Navy and his son Alex Lewis, Army.
Aquatics Coordinator Avery Boege teaches rescue skills. Howard Paul rescues Mikey Carroll, and Mark Juarez rescues Parker Dalrymple, while Matt Carter offers encouragement.
Parker Dalrymple, Howard Paul and Mark Juarez check their tent supplies while Tonito Miranda tests his hammock tent.
July’s camp weekend was on the Chester River.
The carefully mapped out route took the scouts under the Crumpton bridge. Their goal was a minimum of 5 miles or 4 hours and they did 6.2 miles in under 4 hours.
Scoutmaster Patti Carter instructs scouts on checking each others personal floatation devices. Mikey Carroll checks the fit of Tonito Miranda’s PFD while Matt Carter looks on.
SUDLERSVILLE — Members of Sudlersville Scout Troop 175 missed their second year of summer camp due to complications that come with COVID-19, but that hasn’t slowed them down.
On July 29, scouts went to the Kent County Community Center Pool for their annual swimming ability assessment, safety skills enhancement, and fun. Aquatics coordinator Avery Boege and his staff administered the assessment and taught several aquatics-related safety skills. Avery is also a Chestertown Troop 130 Eagle Scout, so he knew exactly what the scouts were trying to accomplish.
The Troop’s monthly camp for July was held at a local scout family’s land on the Chester River and included a 6.2-mile kayak and canoe trip. This adventure met one of the requirements for obtaining the Camping Merit Badge.
A quarterly Court of Honor was held during the camp weekend for purposes of recognizing scout achievement such as rank advancement and merit badges acquired. This was also an opportunity to thank the many volunteers who help keep the troop going.
On Saturday night of camp a ceremony was conducted to retire United States flags that had come to the end of their use. Retired and current members of the military led the ceremony.
In August the troop was busy with an eagle project and a scout service project at the Family Center of Queen Anne’s County in Sudlersville as well as hosting a Scout Open House at Crumpton Methodist Church Aug. 21 to spread the word of what is available for boys ages 11 through 17.
