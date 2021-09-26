SUDLERSVILLE — Members of Sudlersville Scout Troop 175 missed their second year of summer camp due to complications that come with COVID-19, but that hasn’t slowed them down.

On July 29, scouts went to the Kent County Community Center Pool for their annual swimming ability assessment, safety skills enhancement, and fun. Aquatics coordinator Avery Boege and his staff administered the assessment and taught several aquatics-related safety skills. Avery is also a Chestertown Troop 130 Eagle Scout, so he knew exactly what the scouts were trying to accomplish.

The Troop’s monthly camp for July was held at a local scout family’s land on the Chester River and included a 6.2-mile kayak and canoe trip. This adventure met one of the requirements for obtaining the Camping Merit Badge.

A quarterly Court of Honor was held during the camp weekend for purposes of recognizing scout achievement such as rank advancement and merit badges acquired. This was also an opportunity to thank the many volunteers who help keep the troop going.

On Saturday night of camp a ceremony was conducted to retire United States flags that had come to the end of their use. Retired and current members of the military led the ceremony.

In August the troop was busy with an eagle project and a scout service project at the Family Center of Queen Anne’s County in Sudlersville as well as hosting a Scout Open House at Crumpton Methodist Church Aug. 21 to spread the word of what is available for boys ages 11 through 17.

For information on scouting, contact us at Troop175airborne@gmail.com.

