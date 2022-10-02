Compass is hosting its fashion show on Oct. 17 at Prospect Bay Country Club to support services in Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. Fashion Show 2022 models, from left, include: Dominic DiGiovine, Ellen Rice, Emily Kostka, Joyce Davis, Sherrie Young, Taylor Mitchell and Mark Wade. Not pictured: Deb Vernon.
CENTREVILLE — On Oct. 17, Compass Closet will host its annual fashion show to benefit Compass’ hospice care, supportive care and grief support services in Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. With this year’s theme, “A Maryland Road Trip,” spend the afternoon enjoying fashion, food and exploring all the great activities around Maryland all while supporting a great cause.
The event will be held at Prospect Bay Country Club starting at 11 a.m. and includes a seated lunch, a cash bar, upscale boutique, and silent and live auctions. This year the models are community members who live in Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. Some are dedicated patient volunteers, Compass Closet volunteers, administrative volunteers, and Camp New Dawn volunteers. Others are part of Compass’ amazing staff, including representatives from Grief Support Services and the administrative team.
Fashion show tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now. Seating is limited and registration is required. Tickets are $50 per person. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, call Shelly Baird at 443-262-4106 or email sbaird@compassregionalhospice.org.
Compass Closet, located in Chester, is also seeking volunteers. Volunteering at this upscale resale shop is an excellent way to make an impact on your community while combining fun and fashion. With just two shifts per month, volunteers help ensure that Compass can continue to provide patient care and grief services to the community. For more information about volunteer opportunities, call Robyn at 443-262-4112 or email raffron@compassregionalhospice.org.
