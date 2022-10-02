Compass Closet Fashion Show

Compass is hosting its fashion show on Oct. 17 at Prospect Bay Country Club to support services in Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. Fashion Show 2022 models, from left, include: Dominic DiGiovine, Ellen Rice, Emily Kostka, Joyce Davis, Sherrie Young, Taylor Mitchell and Mark Wade. Not pictured: Deb Vernon.

CENTREVILLE — On Oct. 17, Compass Closet will host its annual fashion show to benefit Compass’ hospice care, supportive care and grief support services in Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. With this year’s theme, “A Maryland Road Trip,” spend the afternoon enjoying fashion, food and exploring all the great activities around Maryland all while supporting a great cause.

