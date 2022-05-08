EASTON — Due to overwhelming demand, the Chesapeake Forum has added a second session for Sal Simoncini’s popular class, “Making Italian Bread”. If you missed it the first time, there is now be another chance to get in the kitchen with Sal from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at the Peachblossom YMCA in Easton.
In this popular Chesapeake Forum course, Simoncini shares his family’s recipe passed down over the generations. You’ll also learn to make a quick and easy marinara sauce for pasta or just dipping your Italian bread.
Simoncini is retired contractor from New York City. In 1996, he bought a farm in Wittman which he restored on the weekends and continued renovating brownstones in NY during the week until 2002 when he retired. Since then, Simoncini has been an active member of his church as well as a loyal volunteer in many nonprofits in Talbot County. He loves people, and he loves to cook.
To register for “Making Italian Bread” or to find other classes that might interest you, visit www.chesapeakeforum.org. Scroll down to browse courses. Classes are available as hybrid (in-person at the Easton Peachblossom YMCA or Zoom), Zoom only, or recording.
Chesapeake Forum was formed in 2020 to provide continuing education opportunities for adults on the eastern shore.
