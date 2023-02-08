DENTON — Choptank Electric Cooperative is now accepting applications for the Youth Tour trip to Washington, D.C., on June 19-23, 2023. All high school juniors and seniors who are Choptank Electric members are encouraged to apply for participation in this national leadership experience.
“Students will have the opportunity to meet their U.S. Representatives and Senators, explore the museums and monuments in our Nation’s Capital, learn about rural electric, and network with students from around the country,” said Katie Luckett, manager of marketing, communications and education. “This trip inspired me as a high school junior to study communications and come back to my community to serve our cooperative’s members, making a local impact with the understanding of the support we receive from Washington, D.C.”
Five students will be selected to attend Youth Tour from high schools in the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Selection is based on the content of a completed application, essay and video. Parents/guardians of all applicants must be members of Choptank Electric Cooperative.
Youth Tour is hosted by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the service organization that represents the nation’s more than 900 private, not-for-profit, consumer-owned electric cooperatives. Choptank Electric Cooperative will coordinate and chaperone its selected students during the entire trip.
All completed applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17. For more information, visit choptankelectric.coop/youth-tour or contact Katie Luckett at katiel@choptankelectric.coop or 410-479-8678.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.