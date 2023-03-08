RIDGELY — From an enormous frog intricately stitched from colorful scraps of cloth by Susan Schauer John to a fiery sunset behind loblolly pines by painter Jeanne Burton Fryer and the wild flurry of thousands of snow geese rising from a cornfield in a huge photo by Kellen McCluskey, “Discovering the Native Landscapes of Maryland’s Eastern Shore,” Adkins Arboretum’s 23rd annual Juried Art Show, presents a fascinating portrait of the Eastern Shore as seen from many diverse perspectives.

