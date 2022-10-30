EASTON — There are a dizzying array of crypto currencies — 12,000 and growing exponentially, at last look. How do you know what to make of the sizzle, pop and frequent crash of crypto?
Join Chesapeake Forum instructor Claudia Dziobek, Ph.D, for “Do Crypto Currencies Have a Future?,” to learn how crypto currencies work and how they may affect global financial stability. She will review crypto currencies through the lens of financial market participants: major investment banks, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks and international financial organizations. What does academic research say?
The class will also look at what efforts are underway to regulate crypto currencies. How is digital money different from crypto currencies? What is central bank digital currency? How are peer-to-peer payment apps such as PayPal, Venmo, Zelle and others related to crypto? Does the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation guarantee crypto assets? Could volatile crypto currencies destabilize the financial system?
“Do Crypto Currencies Have a Future?” is a two-session course from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 and 9, in person at the Peachblossom YMCA, Easton. Cost: $25. To sign up, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
Dziobek is an economist with over 35 years work experience. She worked at the International Monetary Fund for 25 years in Washington, DC, traveling to many countries, managing teams and missions, and advising governments on macroeconomic issues including financial stability and global economic statistics.
